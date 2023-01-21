Omaha Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car near 18th and Cuming Streets.

Police say a pedestrian was crossing Cuming Street northbound, not at a crosswalk, just before 8 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver stopped and cooperated with police.

The pedestrian was taken to Nebraska Medicine in serious condition. According to police, his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

