Sports Overtime: Friday, Jan. 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 8 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts is here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

BOYS:

Aquinas Catholic 55, Hastings St. Cecilia 49

Aurora 65, Seward 53

Cozad 42, Lexington 41

Hay Springs 57, Morrill 50

Kimball 72, Sutherland 50

North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Chase County 32

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ainsworth: North Central VS Ainsworth

@ Ankeny Centennial, IA: Omaha Burke VS Ankeny Centennial, IA

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Overton VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Bennington: Norris VS Bennington

@ Bishop Neumann: Lincoln Lutheran VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blue Hill: Sandy Creek VS Blue Hill

@ Boone Central: Ord VS Boone Central

@ CWC: Bloomfield VS CWC

@ Central City: Wood River VS Central City

@ Columbus: Lincoln North Star VS Columbus

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Omaha Central VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Superior VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Douglas County West: Boys Town VS Douglas County West

@ Elgin Public/Pope John: West Holt VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Elkhorn Valley: Creighton VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Fillmore Central: Tri County VS Fillmore Central

@ Franklin: Kenesaw VS Franklin

@ Fremont: Lincoln Southwest VS Fremont

@ Friend: Johnson-Brock VS Friend

@ Gering: Chadron VS Gering

@ Gibbon: Centura VS Gibbon

@ Gordon-Rushville: Mullen VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Gothenburg: Sidney VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Northwest VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Grand Island: Lincoln Pius X VS Grand Island

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Crofton VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: Deshler VS Harvard

@ Hastings: Elkhorn North VS Hastings

@ Holdrege: Minden VS Holdrege

@ Homer: Omaha Nation VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Tekamah-Herman VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Hyannis: Arthur County VS Hyannis

@ Kearney: Norfolk VS Kearney

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Battle Creek VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Loomis: Hi-Line VS Loomis

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Elmwood-Murdock VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Lyons-Decatur Northeast: Mead VS Lyons-Decatur Northeast

@ McCook: North Platte VS McCook

@ Milford: David City VS Milford

@ Nebraska City: Auburn VS Nebraska City

@ Norfolk Catholic: Lutheran High Northeast VS Norfolk Catholic

@ North Central: Anselmo-Merna VS North Central

@ O’Neill: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS O’Neill

@ Ogallala: Alliance VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Northwest: Bellevue East VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha South: Omaha Bryan VS Omaha South

@ Omaha Westside: Papillion-LaVista VS Omaha Westside

@ Osceola: McCool Junction VS Osceola

@ Osmond-Randolph: Summerland VS Osmond-Randolph

@ Pawnee City: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Pawnee City

@ Pleasanton: Elm Creek VS Pleasanton

@ Ponca: Walthill VS Ponca

@ Quincy, IL: Millard North VS Quincy, IL

@ Ralston: Beatrice VS Ralston

@ Ravenna: Arcadia/Loup City VS Ravenna

@ Sandhills Valley: Maxwell VS Sandhills Valley

@ Santee: Stuart VS Santee

@ Schuyler: Columbus Lakeview VS Schuyler

@ Scotus Central Catholic: Archbishop Bergan VS Scotus Central Catholic

@ Silver Lake: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller VS Silver Lake

@ Southeast, WY: Mitchell VS Southeast, WY

@ Southern: Sterling VS Southern

@ Syracuse: Ashland-Greenwood VS Syracuse

@ Tri County Northeast: Wakefield VS Tri County Northeast

@ Underwood, IA: Parkview Christian VS Underwood, IA

@ Valentine: Broken Bow VS Valentine

@ Wahoo: Waverly VS Wahoo

@ Wayne: Cedar Catholic VS Wayne

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Malcolm VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Axtell VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Winside: Wausa VS Winside

@ Wisner-Pilger: Pender VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wynot: Plainview VS Wynot

@ York: Fairbury VS York

@ Yutan: Palmyra VS Yutan

GIRLS:

Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31

Bayard 49, South Platte 42

Bennington 41, Norris 38

Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 32

Cedar Catholic 56, Wayne 47

Centura 58, Gibbon 13

Columbus Lakeview 50, Schuyler 18

Deshler 61, Harvard 22

Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30

Elkhorn Valley 57, Creighton 31

Franklin 39, Kenesaw 33

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Northwest 41

Hay Springs 58, Crawford 42

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 75, Bancroft-Rosalie 65

Johnson-Brock 69, Friend 18

Kearney 49, Norfolk 31

Leyton 42, Garden County 41

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44

Lincoln Southwest 55, Fremont 43

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 54, Mead 25

Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 17

Minden 49, Holdrege 26

Omaha Mercy 50, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 25

Omaha Nation 67, Homer 57

Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Westside 54

Pleasanton 59, Elm Creek 52

Ponca 64, Walthill 18

Ravenna 60, Arcadia/Loup City 17

Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43

Stuart 53, Santee 51

Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph 26

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Silver Lake 38

Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 31

Waverly 35, Wahoo 34

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Axtell 24

Wood River 43, Central City 34

Yutan 62, Palmyra 34

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ainsworth: North Central VS Ainsworth

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Overton VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Boone Central: Ord VS Boone Central

@ CWC: Bloomfield VS CWC

@ Columbus: Lincoln North Star VS Columbus

@ Cozad: Lexington VS Cozad

@ Douglas County West: Boys Town VS Douglas County West

@ Elgin Public/Pope John: West Holt VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Buena Vista VS Elkhorn South

@ Fillmore Central: Tri County VS Fillmore Central

@ Gering: Chadron VS Gering

@ Goldenrod Conference: Burwell VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Gordon-Rushville: Mullen VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Grand Island: Lincoln Pius X VS Grand Island

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Crofton VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Howells-Dodge: Tekamah-Herman VS Howells-Dodge

@ Hyannis: Arthur County VS Hyannis

@ Loomis: Hi-Line VS Loomis

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Elmwood-Murdock VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ McCook: North Platte VS McCook

@ Milford: David City VS Milford

@ Norfolk Catholic: Lutheran High Northeast VS Norfolk Catholic

@ North Central: Anselmo-Merna VS North Central

@ O’Neill: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS O’Neill

@ Ogallala: Alliance VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Northwest: Bellevue East VS Omaha Northwest

@ Osceola: McCool Junction VS Osceola

@ Pawnee City: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Pawnee City

@ Ralston: Beatrice VS Ralston

@ Sandhills Valley: Maxwell VS Sandhills Valley

@ Scotus Central Catholic: Archbishop Bergan VS Scotus Central Catholic

@ Seward: Aurora VS Seward

@ Southeast, WY: Mitchell VS Southeast, WY

@ Southern: Sterling VS Southern

@ Syracuse: Ashland-Greenwood VS Syracuse

@ Tri County Northeast: Wakefield VS Tri County Northeast

@ Valentine: Broken Bow VS Valentine

@ Weeping Water: Louisville VS Weeping Water

@ Winside: Wausa VS Winside

@ Wisner-Pilger: Pender VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wynot: Plainview VS Wynot

@ York: Fairbury VS York

