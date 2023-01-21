Walker scores 20 points in Nebraska’s 76-65 loss to Penn State

Derrick Walker totaled 20 points, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State...
Derrick Walker totaled 20 points, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions 76-65 on the road Saturday.(10/11 NOW)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATE COLLEGE, PA. (Press Release) --Derrick Walker totaled 20 points, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions 76-65 on the road Saturday.

The Cornhuskers (10-10, 3-6) had four players score in double figures, led by Walker, who had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Keisei Tominaga added 13 points and Sam Griesel chipped in as well with 11 points, four assists and five steals.

After falling behind 10-0, Nebraska went on an 8-0 run with 17:25 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Emmanuel Bandoumel, to narrow its deficit to 10-8. Penn State answered back and added to its lead, leaving the Cornhuskers down 29-23 entering halftime.

Penn State kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 33-26 advantage before Nebraska went on a 7-0 run, finished off by C.J. Wilcher’s three, to even the score at 33 all with 16:45 to go in the contest. The Cornhuskers could not turn their rally into a victory, as the Nittany Lions outscored them 43-32 the rest of the way to hand Nebraska the 76-65 loss.

Game Notes

Postgame Notes vs. Penn State

*-Penn State was Nebraska’s 13th game against a Quad 1 or Quad 2 team this season.

*-Derrick Walker finished with a team-high 20 points, his fourth 20-point game of the season. Walker also paced NU with six assists, one shy of his career best

*-Sam Griesel recorded a career-high five steals, the most by a Husker since Wilhelm Breidenbach had five against South Dakota last season.

*-C.J. Wilcher finished with 11 points, his first double-figure effort since Dec. 29

*-Keisei Tominaga had 13 points, his third straight game in double figures and 11th double-figure day of the year.

*-The loss snaps Nebraska’s two-game win streak in State College

*-Denim Dawson finished with a team-high nine rebounds and has had 17 in his two starts this week.

*-Emmanuel Bandoumel played just 6:35 before leaving with a knee injury

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late-night house fire in northwest Lincoln
Roughly $225,000 in damage done to northwest Lincoln home after fire
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
What started as just a study last year now has many Lincoln business owners eyeing an...
Downtown businesses excited about prospect of Lincoln convention center
An exterior photo of Nelnet located in downtown Lincoln.
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers

Latest News

Sports Overtime (Jan. 20) - High School Basketball
Sports Overtime (Jan. 20) - High School Basketball
Huskers Travel to Penn State
Huskers Travel to Penn State
Lincoln Hockey: Musketeers vs Stars
Lincoln Hockey: Musketeers vs Stars
Nebraska Wrestling
Huskers Drop Dual at Iowa