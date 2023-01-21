Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say

Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a hospital.(File image | peterspiro via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A woman fatally shot her terminally ill husband inside a Florida hospital on Saturday and then barricaded herself in his room for four hours before surrendering, Daytona Beach officials said.

Ellen Gilland, 76, told officers that her 77-year-old husband Jerry Gilland had been ill for some time and they had planned the shooting together, police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister said.

After shooting her husband at about 11:30 a.m., she refused to come out until about 3:30 p.m. after negotiating with police, McCallister said. Ellen Gilland did not harm herself and no one else was wounded. Part of the hospital was evacuated and some doctors, nurses and others took cover in locked closets and rooms.

McCallister said no charges were immediately announced.

AdventHealth officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late-night house fire in northwest Lincoln
Roughly $225,000 in damage done to northwest Lincoln home after fire
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
The agency said troopers pulled over the driver and found she had a blood alcohol content of...
21-year-old driving 103 mph had BAC of .421, troopers say
What started as just a study last year now has many Lincoln business owners eyeing an...
Downtown businesses excited about prospect of Lincoln convention center
An exterior photo of Nelnet located in downtown Lincoln.
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to...
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store
Highs should be in the low to mid 30s to start the weekend.
Saturday Forecast: Areas of light snow possible to start the weekend
City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine...
City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather