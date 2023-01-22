HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Sat. Jan. 21)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Saturday, Jan. 21.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 61, Grand Island Central Catholic 34
Boone Central 60, Columbus Scotus 44
Boys Town 67, Glenwood, Iowa 50
Centennial 50, Centura 29
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 54, Platteview 52
Dundy County-Stratton 71, Wauneta-Palisade 38
Elkhorn 48, Crete 41
Elm Creek 74, Franklin 37
Fillmore Central 65, Elmwood-Murdock 54
Freeman 75, Riverside, Oakland, Iowa 54
Friend 68, Red Cloud 36
Gordon/Rushville 49, Chadron 39
Harlan, Iowa 70, North Bend Central 47
Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, Guardian Angels 30
Hitchcock County 56, Wallace 20
Howells/Dodge 60, Pender 39
Johnson County Central 52, Falls City 43
Kenesaw 58, Pleasanton 50
Lincoln High 84, Fremont 42
Lincoln North Star 50, Lincoln Northeast 48
Millard North 64, Tolton Catholic, Mo. 60
Millard South 62, Gretna 49
North Platte 55, York 51
Ogallala 86, Ainsworth 61
Omaha Bryan 54, Westview 53
Omaha Nation 78, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 66
Omaha North 64, Omaha Benson 48
Papillion-LaVista South 75, Papillion-LaVista 36
Paxton 49, Maxwell 30
Pierce 37, Battle Creek 33
Sandy Creek 46, Thayer Central 41
Sutton 48, Fairbury 33
CRC Tournament
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 53, High Plains Community 40
East Butler 57, Hampton 33
Exeter/Milligan 42, Meridian 41
McCool Junction 72, Dorchester 23
Shelby/Rising City 40, Giltner 30
MAC Tournament
Championship
Leyton 51, Potter-Dix 42
Consolation
Banner County 48, Creek Valley 32
MNAC Tournament
Brady 63, Anselmo-Merna 42
NCC Tournament
Arlington 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45
Louisville 65, Raymond Central 51
RCC Tournament
Championship
Omaha Skutt Catholic 89, South Sioux City 57
RPAC Tournament
East Division
Arapahoe 56, Southwest 34
Bertrand 61, Southern Valley 42
Cambridge 43, Medicine Valley 39
SPVA Tournament
Championship
North Platte St. Patrick’s 64, Bridgeport 31
Consolation
Hershey 54, Kimball 52
Third Place
Perkins County 46, Chase County 40
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Amherst 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Arcadia-Loup City 72, Ord 31
Bennington 61, Omaha Concordia 34
Centura 32, Centennial 29
Elkhorn 44, Crete 41
Elkhorn Valley 51, Boyd County 29
Elm Creek 56, Franklin 10
Elmwood-Murdock 61, Fillmore Central 30
Falls City 52, Johnson County Central 14
Gordon/Rushville 45, Chadron 40
Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Adams Central 49
Guardian Angels 48, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29
Kearney Catholic 45, Aquinas 21
Lewis Central, Iowa 36, Omaha Westside 23
Lincoln High 70, Fremont 34
Lincoln North Star 45, Lincoln Northeast 35
Millard North 67, Waukee, Iowa 39
Millard South 77, Gretna 48
Oakland-Craig 48, Harlan, Iowa 42
Ogallala 49, Ainsworth 39
Omaha Benson 60, Omaha North 52
Omaha Nation 75, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 36
Omaha South 65, Buena Vista 23
Papillion-LaVista 39, Papillion-LaVista South 32
Pender 42, Howells/Dodge 35
Pierce 41, Battle Creek 23
Pleasanton 57, Kenesaw 41
Red Cloud 52, Friend 43
Scottsbluff 57, Gering 45
Stanton 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Sutton 52, Fairbury 27
Thayer Central 47, Sandy Creek 27
Valentine 50, Stuart 26
Wisner-Pilger 50, West Point-Beemer 48
York 39, North Platte 27
CRC Tournament
Hampton 44, East Butler 43
High Plains Community 44, Exeter/Milligan 35
Meridian 53, Giltner 26
Nebraska Lutheran 41, Dorchester 37
MAC Tournament
Championship
Bayard 43, Leyton 38
Consolation
Potter-Dix 48, Banner County 4
Third Place
South Platte 50, Garden County 30
MNAC Tournament
Sandhills Valley 33, Cody-Kilgore 26
NCC Tournament
Conestoga 45, Louisville 34
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Fort Calhoun 48
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Championship
Hay Springs 48, Edgemont, S.D. 39
Third Place
Morrill 68, Crawford 54
RCC Tournament
Championship
Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Omaha Duchesne Academy 24
RPAC Tournament
East Division
Cambridge 58, Medicine Valley 32
Southern Valley 50, Bertrand 16
Southwest 58, Arapahoe 47
West Division
Hitchcock County 60, Wallace 41
Paxton 47, Maxwell 39
Wauneta-Palisade 60, Dundy County-Stratton 45
SPVA Tournament
Fifth Place
Perkins County 56, Sutherland 35
Third Place
North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Chase County 40
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.