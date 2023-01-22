HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Sat. Jan. 21)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Saturday, Jan. 21.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 61, Grand Island Central Catholic 34

Boone Central 60, Columbus Scotus 44

Boys Town 67, Glenwood, Iowa 50

Centennial 50, Centura 29

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 54, Platteview 52

Dundy County-Stratton 71, Wauneta-Palisade 38

Elkhorn 48, Crete 41

Elm Creek 74, Franklin 37

Fillmore Central 65, Elmwood-Murdock 54

Freeman 75, Riverside, Oakland, Iowa 54

Friend 68, Red Cloud 36

Gordon/Rushville 49, Chadron 39

Harlan, Iowa 70, North Bend Central 47

Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, Guardian Angels 30

Hitchcock County 56, Wallace 20

Howells/Dodge 60, Pender 39

Johnson County Central 52, Falls City 43

Kenesaw 58, Pleasanton 50

Lincoln High 84, Fremont 42

Lincoln North Star 50, Lincoln Northeast 48

Millard North 64, Tolton Catholic, Mo. 60

Millard South 62, Gretna 49

North Platte 55, York 51

Ogallala 86, Ainsworth 61

Omaha Bryan 54, Westview 53

Omaha Nation 78, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 66

Omaha North 64, Omaha Benson 48

Papillion-LaVista South 75, Papillion-LaVista 36

Paxton 49, Maxwell 30

Pierce 37, Battle Creek 33

Sandy Creek 46, Thayer Central 41

Sutton 48, Fairbury 33

CRC Tournament

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 53, High Plains Community 40

East Butler 57, Hampton 33

Exeter/Milligan 42, Meridian 41

McCool Junction 72, Dorchester 23

Shelby/Rising City 40, Giltner 30

MAC Tournament

Championship

Leyton 51, Potter-Dix 42

Consolation

Banner County 48, Creek Valley 32

MNAC Tournament

Brady 63, Anselmo-Merna 42

NCC Tournament

Arlington 54, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 45

Louisville 65, Raymond Central 51

RCC Tournament

Championship

Omaha Skutt Catholic 89, South Sioux City 57

RPAC Tournament

East Division

Arapahoe 56, Southwest 34

Bertrand 61, Southern Valley 42

Cambridge 43, Medicine Valley 39

SPVA Tournament

Championship

North Platte St. Patrick’s 64, Bridgeport 31

Consolation

Hershey 54, Kimball 52

Third Place

Perkins County 46, Chase County 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Amherst 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Arcadia-Loup City 72, Ord 31

Bennington 61, Omaha Concordia 34

Centura 32, Centennial 29

Elkhorn 44, Crete 41

Elkhorn Valley 51, Boyd County 29

Elm Creek 56, Franklin 10

Elmwood-Murdock 61, Fillmore Central 30

Falls City 52, Johnson County Central 14

Gordon/Rushville 45, Chadron 40

Grand Island Central Catholic 50, Adams Central 49

Guardian Angels 48, Hartington Cedar Catholic 29

Kearney Catholic 45, Aquinas 21

Lewis Central, Iowa 36, Omaha Westside 23

Lincoln High 70, Fremont 34

Lincoln North Star 45, Lincoln Northeast 35

Millard North 67, Waukee, Iowa 39

Millard South 77, Gretna 48

Oakland-Craig 48, Harlan, Iowa 42

Ogallala 49, Ainsworth 39

Omaha Benson 60, Omaha North 52

Omaha Nation 75, Flandreau Indian, S.D. 36

Omaha South 65, Buena Vista 23

Papillion-LaVista 39, Papillion-LaVista South 32

Pender 42, Howells/Dodge 35

Pierce 41, Battle Creek 23

Pleasanton 57, Kenesaw 41

Red Cloud 52, Friend 43

Scottsbluff 57, Gering 45

Stanton 60, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Sutton 52, Fairbury 27

Thayer Central 47, Sandy Creek 27

Valentine 50, Stuart 26

Wisner-Pilger 50, West Point-Beemer 48

York 39, North Platte 27

CRC Tournament

Hampton 44, East Butler 43

High Plains Community 44, Exeter/Milligan 35

Meridian 53, Giltner 26

Nebraska Lutheran 41, Dorchester 37

MAC Tournament

Championship

Bayard 43, Leyton 38

Consolation

Potter-Dix 48, Banner County 4

Third Place

South Platte 50, Garden County 30

MNAC Tournament

Sandhills Valley 33, Cody-Kilgore 26

NCC Tournament

Conestoga 45, Louisville 34

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, Fort Calhoun 48

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Championship

Hay Springs 48, Edgemont, S.D. 39

Third Place

Morrill 68, Crawford 54

RCC Tournament

Championship

Omaha Skutt Catholic 48, Omaha Duchesne Academy 24

RPAC Tournament

East Division

Cambridge 58, Medicine Valley 32

Southern Valley 50, Bertrand 16

Southwest 58, Arapahoe 47

West Division

Hitchcock County 60, Wallace 41

Paxton 47, Maxwell 39

Wauneta-Palisade 60, Dundy County-Stratton 45

SPVA Tournament

Fifth Place

Perkins County 56, Sutherland 35

Third Place

North Platte St. Patrick’s 48, Chase County 40

