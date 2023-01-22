Nebraska-Northwestern men’s basketball game moved to Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday morning that the Nebraska-Northwestern men’s basketball game originally, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24, has been moved to Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Tipoff for the rescheduled game at Pinnacle Bank Arena is now set for 6 p.m. The game will be carried on FS2 and the Huskers Radio Network.

Fans who had purchased tickets for Tuesday’s scheduled game should use those tickets on Wednesday evening. Fans can also purchase tickets by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets or calling the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.).

Today’s announcement was necessitated following the move of the Northwestern-Wisconsin game from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23 because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

