Portion of West A Street to close Monday

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed for the third phase of a multi-phase wastewater pipe installation project beginning Monday. According to officials, this work is scheduled to be completed by March 31.

Access to homes will be maintained throughout the duration of the project. The recommended detour is Southwest 40th Street to West Van Dorn Street to South Coddington Avenue to West A Street.

StarTran Route 51-West A will be detoured during this work.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov/WestA or contact Daran Brown, LTU, at 402-432-0098 or DBrown@lincoln.ne.gov.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
Lincoln Police Department
42-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine...
City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather
The Department of Justice is investigating Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis,...
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant

Latest News

Lincoln twins have sons on the same day
Lincoln twins have sons on the same day
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas.
Sunday Forecast: A more consistent weather pattern moves in....
It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
Highs should be in the low to mid 30s to start the weekend.
Saturday Forecast: Areas of light snow possible to start the weekend