Sunday Forecast: A more consistent weather pattern moves in....

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The end of the week and the start of the new week will be dominated by high pressure... meaning quieter conditions will settle into the 1011 region. However, widespread areas of patchy to dense fog are expected for Sunday morning.

***Sunday Evening/ Sunday Night: The Winter Weather Advisory for southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas will continue through Sunday morning. It looks like the band of snow will move out of the 1011 region by the very early morning hours on Sunday. However, areas of patchy to dense fog will become widespread through the overnight and continue into Sunday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas. (KOLN)

Sunday will have a foggy start with widespread areas of patchy to dense fog in the 1011 region in the morning through the lunchtime hour. The areas of fog should dissipate by the early afternoon and give us some breaks to see some peaks of sunshine through the clouds for the remainder of the day. All in all, it will be a mostly to partly cloudy day. The cloud cover and fog will hinder high temperatures for the day... so it will chilly in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Cloud cover will build back in for Monday, but temperatures will be a bit warmer. It will be a mostly cloudy morning, but we will see some breaks by the afternoon leading to partly cloudy skies at times. It should be a dry day for must, but a few rogue isolated light snow flurries may occur in eastern Nebraska. High temperatures will be hover around average (Average is 36 degrees)... in the low to mid 30s. However, winds will pick up a bit for Monday, between 10-15 mph, and while not breezy per say... may still knock down temperatures a few degrees.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Overall, the next 7 days will bring some consistency weather-wise to the Lincoln area:

- High temperatures will hover near average in the low to mid 30s

- Low temperatures will generally be a few degrees above average in the upper teens to low 20s

- We will have several small upper-level disturbances move through the area through the week and bring a small chance for some snow.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

