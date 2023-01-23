Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’

Avoca Fire Department to host 41st annual "Quack Off"
Avoca Fire Department to host 41st annual "Quack Off"(John Grinvalds)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a return to tradition in Avoca, Nebraska, a tradition that spans four decades.

“Two local members of the community had a bar bet of who had the fastest duck, and they went down to one of the local ponds about January time,” TJ Goepfert, the Avoca fire chief, said. “It was frozen over. And they raced their ducks on the ice. And that’s where it all started.”

It’s the 41st annual “Quack Off.” The shouts of thousands of people and quacks of hundreds of ducks will overtake the village of about 180.

“It has a very great atmosphere,” Austin Nielsen, the Avoca fire captain, said. “Everybody that comes here, most of them have come year after year after year. So they made friends in the past year. So it’s almost like a gigantic family reunion with a lot of alcohol.”

The Avoca Fire Department puts on the event. You can register to race a duck, yours or the event planners’ at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“We’ve got a trailer with ducks,” Goepfert said. “You can go out and pick out your duck. Go to the starting line, five at a time. Single elimination. Put your duck down on the ground. When they say go, you let go of your duck and basically do anything you can to chase behind it.”

But your duck can foul out if it starts flying instead of running. The races will be limited to 200 ducks, so organizers recommend coming early. All proceeds for that $40 registration will go to the Avoca Fire Department, helping them to pay for equipment and repairs.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
Lincoln Police Department
42-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine...
City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas.
Sunday Forecast: A more consistent weather pattern moves in....

Latest News

Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County...
Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Seasonal day with a foggy start
Portion of West A Street to close
Portion of West A Street to close
Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County...
Women's Expo runs in Lincoln