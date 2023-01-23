Husker Baseball Fan Fest set for Feb. 11

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska baseball team’s annual Fan Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Hawks Championship Center, located next to Memorial Stadium.

The event will give fans a chance to meet the 2023 Huskers and get autographs. The first 1,000 fans will get a free hot dog and water. Activities include a whiffle ball home run derby, inflatables, balloon artists and face painters.

The Huskers open the 2023 campaign on Friday, Feb. 17 at San Diego. Nebraska’s home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7 against Northern Colorado at Hawks Field. NU’s complete regular-season schedule, which includes 27 home games at Hawks Field, is available on Huskers.com.

Fans can purchase season tickets for reserved sections or general admission at //Huskers.com/tickets. In addition, the popular Diamond Deal, which allows fans to customize their own nine-game package, goes on sale Feb. 3.

