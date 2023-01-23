Broadcasters Unite for Life Winter Blood Drive held Thursday and Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every time the temperature dips, so does the number of people who donate blood. That’s why 10/11 Cares has teamed up with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank for the Broadcasters Unite for Life Winter Blood Drive.

The drive has become a two-day event and is now the largest blood drive the Nebraska Community Blood Bank hosts. This winter’s drive is at the Havelock United Methodist Church (4140 N. 60th St.) on Jan. 26 and 27.

All donors will receive a free Nebraska Community Blood Bank shirt and lunch from Chick-fil-A. You can head to this link to make an appointment.

