Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln City Libraries announced its most popular titles of 2022 on Monday. Last year, residents borrowed more than 2.8 million items from the eight LCL locations and Lied Bookmobile.

“Our city libraries continue to be hubs of activity where patrons have access to a great collection with the latest in popular titles and new discoveries,” said Ryan Wieber, Director of Lincoln City Libraries.

Lincoln City Libraries saw a 4.3% increase in the circulation of print materials in 2022. Residents visited library web pages over 1 million times and borrowed nearly 700,000 items electronically. Visitations increased by 16% as the libraries resumed in-person programming in March 2022.

The most popular titles are as follows:

“The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles — 1,243 checkouts

“Sparks Like Stars” by Nadia Hashimi — 805 checkouts

“Sparring Partners” by John Grisham — 610 checkouts

“The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci — 522 checkouts

“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens — 504 checkouts

“Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton — 484 checkouts

“The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand — 473 checkouts

“DreamTtown” by David Baldacci — 471 checkouts

“Shattered” by James Patterson — 463 checkouts

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days” by Jeff Kinney — 456 checkouts

“We find that people love end-of-year lists, and the libraries’ top 10 most read lists is a great way to share what the Lincoln community has been reading this last year,” said Rebecca Aracena, Support Services Coordinator.

In addition to books, e-books and audiobooks, LCL also loans ukuleles, guitars, video games and movies and provides free access to dozens of databases.

To view top 10 checkout lists in other categories, visit lincolnlibraries.org/most-popular-titles-of-2022.

For more information about Lincoln City Libraries and its services, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

