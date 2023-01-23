Lincoln East alum, Janssen, becomes all-time leading scorer at Wayne State

Jordan Janssen breaks Wayne State scoring record
Jordan Janssen breaks Wayne State scoring record(koln)
By Wayne State Athletics
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fifth year forward Jordan Janssen poured in a career-high 32 points on his way to becoming the all-time leading scorer in Wayne State men’s basketball history Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats cruised past Minnesota Crookston 91-62 in Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne.  WSC is now 14-6 and 9-5 in the NSIC South, part of a four-way tie for first, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 1-19 and 0-14 in league play.           

The Wildcats went to Janssen early and often in the game as the Lincoln East graduate scored 10 straight points with his basket at the 16:12 mark of the first half making him the all-time scoring leader at 1,943 points at the time, breaking the previous school record of 1,942 points held by Grady Hansen from 1979-83.  Janssen accomplished the all-time scoring record in four less games than Hansen (128-124). 

The milestone basket by Janssen put the ‘Cats in front 16-3 early in the contest. The Golden Eagles battled back and got within six point several times with the final time coming at 25-19. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Nate Mohr and Justin Eagins along with a jumper from Janssen gave the ‘Cats a 33-19 advantage.  The ‘Cats pushed the lead to 20 at 44-24 before closing the first half with a 45-31 lead.          

After shooting 53 percent in the opening half, WSC continued their stellar shooting in the second half at a 55 percent clip as the Wildcats pulled away for the 91-62 win. Early in the second half WSC maintained a double-digit lead.  With WSC up 54-39, Minnesota Crookston closed within nine at 56-47.           

Wayne State then scored nine straight for a 65-47 cushion and finished with the 29-point victory.            Janssen’s career-high 32 points paced Wayne State in scoring on his milestone night, beating his previous career-best of 29.  He was 12 of 19 from the field and 8 for 9 at the charity stripe.  He also had seven rebounds and three blocked shots in the win.           

Other Wildcats in double figures were Nate Mohr (18), Eagins (11) and Elijah Watson with a season-best 11. Wayne State made 32 of 59 shots for 54.2 percent.  The ‘Cats hit 7 of 17 3-pointers and were 20-23 at the line.  Xzavier Jones had 18 points for Minnesota Crookston with Blaize Sagna adding 14.            UMC shot 21 of 57 from the field for 36.8 percent, going 8 of 23 behind the arc and 12-20 at the free throw line.           

WSC held a sizeable 43-24 edge in rebounding thanks to a career-high 13 boards by Cody McCullough. The Wildcats will be on the road next weekend for NSIC cross division games at Minnesota Duluth Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at St. Cloud State for a 3:30 p.m. tip off.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
Lincoln Police Department
42-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
City of Lincoln crews have begun treating arterial streets with granular salt pre-wet and brine...
City of Lincoln crews treat streets to prepare for winter weather
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for southeastern Nebraska and northern Kansas.
Sunday Forecast: A more consistent weather pattern moves in....

Latest News

Nebraska-Northwestern men’s basketball game moved to Wednesday
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Haiby #4 WBB vs Maryland
Huskers fall short against No. 11 Maryland
HS Basketball scores and highlights Jan. 21
HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Sat. Jan. 21)
HS Basketball scores and highlights Jan. 21
HS Basketball highlights Jan. 21