Lincoln East alum, Janssen, becomes all-time leading scorer at Wayne State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fifth year forward Jordan Janssen poured in a career-high 32 points on his way to becoming the all-time leading scorer in Wayne State men’s basketball history Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats cruised past Minnesota Crookston 91-62 in Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball played at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 14-6 and 9-5 in the NSIC South, part of a four-way tie for first, while the Golden Eagles dropped to 1-19 and 0-14 in league play.

The Wildcats went to Janssen early and often in the game as the Lincoln East graduate scored 10 straight points with his basket at the 16:12 mark of the first half making him the all-time scoring leader at 1,943 points at the time, breaking the previous school record of 1,942 points held by Grady Hansen from 1979-83. Janssen accomplished the all-time scoring record in four less games than Hansen (128-124).

The milestone basket by Janssen put the ‘Cats in front 16-3 early in the contest. The Golden Eagles battled back and got within six point several times with the final time coming at 25-19. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Nate Mohr and Justin Eagins along with a jumper from Janssen gave the ‘Cats a 33-19 advantage. The ‘Cats pushed the lead to 20 at 44-24 before closing the first half with a 45-31 lead.

After shooting 53 percent in the opening half, WSC continued their stellar shooting in the second half at a 55 percent clip as the Wildcats pulled away for the 91-62 win. Early in the second half WSC maintained a double-digit lead. With WSC up 54-39, Minnesota Crookston closed within nine at 56-47.

Wayne State then scored nine straight for a 65-47 cushion and finished with the 29-point victory. Janssen’s career-high 32 points paced Wayne State in scoring on his milestone night, beating his previous career-best of 29. He was 12 of 19 from the field and 8 for 9 at the charity stripe. He also had seven rebounds and three blocked shots in the win.

Other Wildcats in double figures were Nate Mohr (18), Eagins (11) and Elijah Watson with a season-best 11. Wayne State made 32 of 59 shots for 54.2 percent. The ‘Cats hit 7 of 17 3-pointers and were 20-23 at the line. Xzavier Jones had 18 points for Minnesota Crookston with Blaize Sagna adding 14. UMC shot 21 of 57 from the field for 36.8 percent, going 8 of 23 behind the arc and 12-20 at the free throw line.

WSC held a sizeable 43-24 edge in rebounding thanks to a career-high 13 boards by Cody McCullough. The Wildcats will be on the road next weekend for NSIC cross division games at Minnesota Duluth Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at St. Cloud State for a 3:30 p.m. tip off.

