Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly

Lincoln Police said a neighborhood disturbance escalated and 18-year-old Julian Martinez of Lincoln was killed.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department shared new details on Monday regarding the weekend homicide in the Near South neighborhood, adding it was a disturbance about dogs that quickly escalated.

According to Assistant Chief Brian Jackson, Saturday morning at 10:19 a.m. officers were dispatched to S 18th Street and Euclid Avenue for report of a person being shot.

LPD said responding officers found 18-year-old Julian Martinez, of Lincoln, with a single gunshot wound to his upper torso.

At the same time, Assistant Chief Jackson said dispatchers told officers that a caller said he’d just shot someone.

According to Assistant Chief Jackson, the investigation so far has determined that this was a neighborhood disturbance about dogs that escalated quickly.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln for Second-Degree Homicide.

LPD said Rejai and Martinez lived in adjacent properties.

Investigators said they’re looking into rumors of a possible break-in ahead of the shooting.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said his office is making a determination on charges as of Monday morning.

LPD asks anyone with information to to call (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

This is the first homicide in Lincoln for 2023.

Armon K Rejai, age 29, of Lincoln
Armon K Rejai, age 29, of Lincoln(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
Violence breaks out in Atlanta as demonstrators protest the building of a police training...
Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
LPD presser
Lincoln Police provide new details on Saturday homicide
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
Seasonal temperatures Monday.
Monday Forecast: Increasing clouds and seasonal