Lincoln Police provide new details on Saturday morning homicide

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.(Cole Miller)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Monday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are providing new details on a weekend homicide in the Near South neighborhood.

Lincoln Police said officers responded to the area of South 18th Street and Euclid Avenue on a report of a shooting Saturday at 10:19 a.m. Officers located an 18-year-old outside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue assisted and provided life saving measures. The 18-year-old was declared deceased at a local hospital. The victim’s family has been notified; however, his name is not being released at this time.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln for Second-Degree Homicide.

This is the first homicide in Lincoln for 2023.

LPD asks anyone with information to to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Armon K Rejai, age 29, of Lincoln
Armon K Rejai, age 29, of Lincoln(10/11 NOW)

