Monday Forecast: Seasonal day with a foggy start

Monday Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first half of the new week will start off with quiet conditions and a consistent weather pattern. As we head into the second half, we will see variable temperatures and a few small chances for light snow.

Monday will start off foggy with low level clouds however, once the fog dissipates, we should see a bit more sunshine and seasonal temperatures. The start of the work week will start out with areas of dense and/or patchy fog or freezing fog across the 1011 region. In some areas, fog will cause visibility to drop to a half mile or less. We will see fog in the morning through the early afternoon, so keep that in mind as you may run into areas of fog on the morning commute. Once the fog and low-level clouds start to filter out, we will see a mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be impacted by how long that fog and the cloud cover hang around, but we should hit the low to mid 30s, which is near seasonal for most areas this time of year. Winds will be light between 5-15 mph. As we head into the evening and into the overnight, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies take over the region and low temperatures will fall to the teens to mid 20s.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

The cloud cover will stick around for Tuesday, and we will see similar or slightly warmer temperatures. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the southwest and remain light. However, a weak cold front will move through southeastward the state on Tuesday, so winds will switch from southwest to north/northwest over the course of the day.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The weak cold front will result in cooler temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday. However, temperatures will rebound on Friday before another front rolls through and knocks us down into the 30s to TEENS for the weekend. Unfortunately, the extended forecast is also looking like temperatures will be well below average for the very end of January and start of February. In terms of precipitation, we will have a few small chances for flurries to light snow Wednesday through Sunday.

All in all, a consistent weather pattern will last with us through Wednesday and then we see a few weak disturbances that will cause more variable temperatures through the end of the week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

