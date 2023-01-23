Natural Light debuts new ‘retro’ can design

Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.
Beer company Natural Light is redesigning its beer cans to mirror their old one.(Anheuser-Busch)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Out with the new, in with the old.

Cans of Natural Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover.

The look mirrors the “Natty Light” can design from 1979 as part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is most popular amongst college-aged people.

There’s been no word yet from the company on when the new look will be unveiled nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

Latest News

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy & Slightly Below Average
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: 2 students dead, adult hurt in Des Moines shooting
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11
A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in January 6th insurrection
Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy