Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 62-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

According to NDCS, 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died on Monday morning at Bryan Medical Center-East. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Nuzum’s sentence began on Feb. 25, 2003. He was serving a life sentence on charges out of Douglas County that included first-degree murder. While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Nuzum was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Marty Nuzum, 62 (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

