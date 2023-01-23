Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 62-year-old inmate who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

According to NDCS, 62-year-old Marty Nuzum died on Monday morning at Bryan Medical Center-East. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

Nuzum’s sentence began on Feb. 25, 2003. He was serving a life sentence on charges out of Douglas County that included first-degree murder. While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Nuzum was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Marty Nuzum, 62
Marty Nuzum, 62(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

Latest News

The American rock band, Shinedown, will be coming to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena in April.
Shinedown announces April performance at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Three people were hurt after a shooting in Omaha's Old Market in the early morning hours of...
Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in Old Market shooting, sentenced to 18 months probation
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly