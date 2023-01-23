Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in Old Market shooting, sentenced to 18 months probation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was recently sentenced in a shooting in the Old Market this summer that left three people injured.

Raushod Johnson was sentenced Wednesday in Douglas County Court to 18 months probation for each of three counts, to run concurrently, after pleading no contest to the charges.

Raushod Johnson (Omaha Police Department)

Early Saturday, June 18, three people were shot in an Old Market parking lot located near 10th and Harney streets. Johnson fled the scene, leading police on a chase ending near 42nd and Dodge streets. Upon his arrest there, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in his car. A third man who had been shot at the scene arrived at a medical center in a different car.

Court documents show that Johnson was initially charged with three Class 2A felony charges, which were amended to Class 1 misdemeanors ahead of sentencing as part of a plea agreement: two second-degree assault charges were amended to third-degree assault charges, and a second-degree assault charge was amended to carrying a concealed weapon. Additionally, three Class 1C felony counts of using a firearm to commit a felony were dismissed, court documents show.

