People’s City Mission relaunches free drug relapse prevention program

By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The People’s City Mission is relaunching a drug relapse prevention program starting Feb. 1. The kicker is that all of the courses, and counselling, are free.

Courses will happen at the Curtis Center at the mission. Pastor Tom Barber said the year-long program will offer students a chance to learn critical learning skills like budgeting, job readiness and will even offer a chance at one-on-one counselling.

Pastor Tom said the mission is excited to join the broader group of relapse programs.

“There are some programs out there,” Pastor Tom said. “I don’t think we have enough capacity to reach everybody that needs these programs, so I think we’re just adding another layer to it. And we’re hoping to just be part of it.”

The classes start Feb. 1 and right now 10 people are signed up. Pastor Tom estimates 30-40 percent of the mission’s 300 guests struggle with drug or alcohol abuse.

“In the last quarter of the program, that we’re going to also have the individuals that participate in this relapse prevention program to get a skill,” Pastor Tom said. “Maybe like, welding, forklift driving plumbing, you know? I mean, so they can get a job started off with him turning $20-$30 an hour. So when they leave here, they’re becoming self sufficient and can go out.”

