Preliminary hearing date set for Laurel homicide suspect

LAUREL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -Monday morning saw the arraignment of Carrie Jones, who has been arrested in connection to a quadruple murder in Laurel.

In Cedar County Court, Jones’ attorney filed a motion to enter into a preliminary hearing for Feb. 15, to gain additional legal counsel. Jones was arrested in December in connection to a quadruple homicide on Aug. 4, 2022.

Her husband, Jason Jones, was arrested earlier in August and is being charged with arson, weapons counts, and four counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Gene Twiford, Janet Twiford, Dana Twiford and Michele Ebeling.

The involvement of his wife was unknown until her arrest a month ago. Authorities said new information indicated Carrie Jones played a role prior to the murders. Carrie Jones is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gene Twiford, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felon.

Jason Jones was also set for arraignment Monday, but did not appear in court after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing this past Wednesday.

Prosecutors in Jason Jones’ trial are seeking the death penalty.

