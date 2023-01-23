Stranger sexually assaults woman inside restaurant, police say

Doyle Wilkins is charged with sexual battery, assault and battery, trespassing, and public...
Doyle Wilkins is charged with sexual battery, assault and battery, trespassing, and public intoxication.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man is accused of approaching a group of women he did not know inside a restaurant and groping one of them, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call Saturday afternoon for a report about a man sexually assaulting a woman and causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they learned Doyle Wilkins was drinking at the restaurant when he approached a table of four women he did not know.

The women told police Wilkins said, “I want to slap a b****” and began tapping one of the women’s faces with the back of his hand.

One of the other women at the table stood up to try to get help, but Wilkins was blocking her path. Then, the woman said, Wilkins began groping her chest and pushed her up against the railing.

The woman later said she was in fear of falling over the railing to the lower level.

Another customer at the bar intervened, and Wilkins punched that man several times, police said.

Restaurant staff were able to get Wilkens “under control” under officers arrived and arrested him, according to police.

Multiple witnesses at the restaurant recounted the same story.

Later, while in custody, police said Wilkins told them that he “didn’t do anything that bad” and claimed the officer was “trying to make this into a ‘Me Too’ thing.”

Police said Wilkins repeatedly made sexual comments to officers and prisoners at the jail.

Wilkins is charged with sexual battery, assault and battery, trespassing, and public intoxication.

According to jail records, Wilkins was released on bond later that evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

Latest News

Officers arrived to find two students critically injured, and they started CPR immediately. The...
2 students killed, teacher injured in Iowa school shooting, police say
Attorney Ben Crump shares the response to watching police video in the Tyre Nichols arrest. (CNN)
Tyre Nichols family attorney shares their response to police video
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023...
GRAPHIC: Video shows ‘heinous’ beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis officers, attorney says
FILE - Alex Murdaugh appears in a mug shot. The former attorney is facing a double murder trial.
EXPLAINER: Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son