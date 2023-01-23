Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues.

“The fact that we can get all these women together, it speaks a lot of volume about Lincoln, Nebraska, and the women in Lincoln,” said Grace Kats, who works with Radiant Esthetics and Wellness. “How powerful we are, and how we’re willing to work together and connect together.”

Kats said the last two days have helped her to connect with customers and helped those customers connect with Radiant’s Services, including facial fillers and weight loss.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.