Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy & Slightly Below Average

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The generally quiet work week weather pattern will continue for Tuesday. However, we will have the possibility for morning patchy to dense fog across the state and a late evening chance for a rogue snow flurry or shower in the southeast.

Tuesday will be a relatively quiet day weather wise, but we will see some areas of patchy to dense fog and the slight chance for flurries or late snow come late evening in eastern Nebraska. High temperatures will be slightly below average for this time of year, in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday morning through the early afternoon will bring mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog across the state and the areas of dense fog possible in southeastern Nebraska. The fog should start to filter out by the afternoon, but cloud cover will remain in the region. By late afternoon to early evening, we could see some breaks in cloud cover over the west but will continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the east. In the evening to the overnight hours, we will see the slight chance for snow flurries in eastern, mainly southeastern Nebraska, due to a system just to our south.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The slight chance for snow flurries will continue through the overnight in southeastern, Nebraska. It will be a mostly cloudy night with winds between 10 to 15 mph. Cloud cover will keep low temperatures in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Wednesday will bring slightly cooler temperatures, cloudy conditions and the slight chance for snow to portions of the 1011 region. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday and several degrees below average... highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will also be a breezy day with northwestern winds between 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. As for snow chances, eastern Nebraska will have the chance for a few isolated rogue flurries to light snow showers through the morning through early afternoon. The second half of the day will bring more isolated to scattered snow flurries and light snow showers to the western half of the state. We are expecting little to no snowfall accumulation.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Wednesday Wind Speed and Gusts
Wednesday Wind Speed and Gusts(KOLN)

A series of disturbances will keep the slight chance for isolated flurries to light snow showers with us through the end of the work week. We will see our “best” chance for snow at this point, this weekend as a system moves through the area. Temperatures will fall below average through Thursday and then flip the switch come Friday. An arctic front is heading our way for the weekend... so gear up for some COLD temperatures by the end of the week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s unlikely odds. Two identical twin brothers, living in Lincoln, rushed to two different...
Twin brothers have babies on the same day
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

Latest News

Seasonal temperatures Monday.
Monday Forecast: Increasing clouds and seasonal
Increasing clouds with seasonal afternoon temperatures.
Weather1
Mix of clouds and sun with some patchy fog this morning.
Brad's Monday Morning Update
Areas of fog and cold
Brad's Monday First Look Forecast