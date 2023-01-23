Tuesday Forecast: Cloudy & Slightly Below Average

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The generally quiet work week weather pattern will continue for Tuesday. However, we will have the possibility for morning patchy to dense fog across the state and a late evening chance for a rogue snow flurry or shower in the southeast.

Tuesday will be a relatively quiet day weather wise, but we will see some areas of patchy to dense fog and the slight chance for flurries or late snow come late evening in eastern Nebraska. High temperatures will be slightly below average for this time of year, in the low to mid 30s. Tuesday morning through the early afternoon will bring mostly cloudy skies and areas of patchy fog across the state and the areas of dense fog possible in southeastern Nebraska. The fog should start to filter out by the afternoon, but cloud cover will remain in the region. By late afternoon to early evening, we could see some breaks in cloud cover over the west but will continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the east. In the evening to the overnight hours, we will see the slight chance for snow flurries in eastern, mainly southeastern Nebraska, due to a system just to our south.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The slight chance for snow flurries will continue through the overnight in southeastern, Nebraska. It will be a mostly cloudy night with winds between 10 to 15 mph. Cloud cover will keep low temperatures in the upper teens to mid 20s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Wednesday will bring slightly cooler temperatures, cloudy conditions and the slight chance for snow to portions of the 1011 region. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday and several degrees below average... highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will also be a breezy day with northwestern winds between 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. As for snow chances, eastern Nebraska will have the chance for a few isolated rogue flurries to light snow showers through the morning through early afternoon. The second half of the day will bring more isolated to scattered snow flurries and light snow showers to the western half of the state. We are expecting little to no snowfall accumulation.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Wind Speed and Gusts (KOLN)

A series of disturbances will keep the slight chance for isolated flurries to light snow showers with us through the end of the work week. We will see our “best” chance for snow at this point, this weekend as a system moves through the area. Temperatures will fall below average through Thursday and then flip the switch come Friday. An arctic front is heading our way for the weekend... so gear up for some COLD temperatures by the end of the week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

