Deceased man found in eastern North Platte

By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Police Department responded to the report of a deceased 20-year-old man found in the backyard of a residence in eastern North Platte on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m.

The body was located near the 1900 block of Burlington Blvd by an alley.

The 20-year-old victim has been identified but his name is not being released pending the notification of relatives.

The deceased man was not known to the owner of the house. The cause of death is not apparent and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. 

No further information will be available until the autopsy is complete.

