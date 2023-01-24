Hoiberg: “Guys gotta step up” after injuries to Gary, Bandoumel

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern won 77-65. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play the remainder of the season without a pair of starters. Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel are out with injuries, both suffered within a two-week span. Gary hurt his shoulder during Nebraska’s January 10th loss to Illinois. Three games later, on January 21st, Bandoumel went down with a knee injury while driving toward the hoop against Penn State.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg shared his disappointment in the turn of events during a news conference on Tuesday. “It is what it is,” Hoiberg said. The fourth-year head coach said Gary and Bandoumel are the Huskers’ top two defenders. Their absences will cause Nebraska to change personnel and scheme for the remaining six weeks of the regular season.

“Guys gotta step up,” Hoiberg said. Nebraska will lean on freshmen Denim Dawson and Jamarques Lawrence to fill the void. Hoiberg added redshirt freshman Sam Hoiberg, his son, is currently serving as Nebraska’s #3 point guard. Nebraska is down to eight available scholarship players, due to the recent injuries.

The Huskers have a 10-10 record and sit in 13th place in the Big Ten.

Hoiberg described this year’s team as one of his favorites he’s coached because of its work ethic and attitude.

“We promise ya, we’re going to go out there and dive on the floor and try to get every loose ball,” Hoiberg said.

Nebraska hosts Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday. The game is scheduled for a 6:00 p.m. start on Big Ten Network.

