HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Monday, Jan. 23)

Parkview Christian's Miles Cole attempts a layup during the Patriots' game against Whiting.
Parkview Christian's Miles Cole attempts a layup during the Patriots' game against Whiting.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
H.S. Basketball Scoreboard (Monday, Jan. 23)

GIRLS

BDS 60, Nebraska Lutheran 30

Beatrice 55, Nebraska City 12

Bishop Neumann 75, Aquinas Catholic 36

Blair 39, Elkhorn 36

Central City 43, Madison 19

Dundy County Stratton 44, Maxwell 37

Elkhorn Valley 57, Osmond-Randolph 29

Holdrege 41, Cozad 36

Kearney Catholic 59, Omaha Concordia 26

Malcolm 67, Ralston 17

Medicine Valley 38, Bertrand 24

North Bend Central 47, Oakland-Craig 37

Southwest 57, Alma 44

St. Mary’s 61, Gregory, SD 46

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77, Gibbon 42

BOYS

Ashland-Greenwood 62, Arlington 23

Conestoga 36, Fort Calhoun 34

Douglas County West 56, Louisville 33

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Lincoln Christian 43 (2 OT)

Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Kearney Catholic 30

Norris 62, Elkhorn North 37

South Sioux City 57, Cedar Catholic 54

