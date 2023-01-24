HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Monday, Jan. 23)
GIRLS
BDS 60, Nebraska Lutheran 30
Beatrice 55, Nebraska City 12
Bishop Neumann 75, Aquinas Catholic 36
Blair 39, Elkhorn 36
Central City 43, Madison 19
Dundy County Stratton 44, Maxwell 37
Elkhorn Valley 57, Osmond-Randolph 29
Holdrege 41, Cozad 36
Kearney Catholic 59, Omaha Concordia 26
Malcolm 67, Ralston 17
Medicine Valley 38, Bertrand 24
North Bend Central 47, Oakland-Craig 37
Southwest 57, Alma 44
St. Mary’s 61, Gregory, SD 46
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 77, Gibbon 42
BOYS
Ashland-Greenwood 62, Arlington 23
Conestoga 36, Fort Calhoun 34
Douglas County West 56, Louisville 33
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Lincoln Christian 43 (2 OT)
Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Kearney Catholic 30
Norris 62, Elkhorn North 37
South Sioux City 57, Cedar Catholic 54
