Man cited for DUI, trespassing at Lincoln middle school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says an intoxicated 20-year-old man trespassed and went into a south Lincoln middle school.

Monday morning, at 7:45 a.m., LPD said a School Resource Officer for Irving Middle School was contacted by staff that advised an unknown man had gotten into the school.

According to LPD, the man was showing lethargic behavior and staff claimed that they believed he was under the influence of an unknown substance.

LPD said the man left the school building, got into his car and while driving through the parking lot he hit a parked car, then continued south across Van Dorn and hit a fence at low speed.

Police said the SRO was able to make contact with the man who is 20-years-old.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening medical concerns.

According to LPD, at the hospital the 20-year-old was cited and released for trespassing, DUI, negligent driving and other minor traffic violations.

Police said the man claimed to be looking for a family member at the school.

Lincoln Public Schools sent two messages to parents about the incident on Monday.

Irving Middle School Principal Rachael Kluck-Spann said in her message to parents that while students were arriving for breakfast the man walked into the cafeteria. Kluck-Spann said administrators immediately escorted the man out of the building and called LPD and LPS Security.

In Kluck-Spann’s letter to parents, she also said that the man then went in through another door and to the second floor before exiting the building.

LPS told parents in the message that they used Standard Response Protocol and had extra staff monitoring the doors and school grounds. Part of that protocol included bringing all students inside and locking all entrances, according to the message.

“Families, we know this is a serious situation. I am thankful for the response by our staff to ensure student safety, and by our School Resource Officer. We will review this incident with LPS Security and make adjustments to our morning protocols and ensure a safe learning environment.”

LPS Security Director Joe Wright also sent a message to parents that said this incident was unacceptable and they’re working to provide additional training for school staff to ensure this does not happen again.

“School safety is one of our top priorities and we take this incident very seriously. School safety takes a community. If you or your child see or hear something that makes you feel unsafe, please contact a trusted staff member, Lincoln Police, or use the green Safe to Say button on our website.”

