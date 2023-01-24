Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice

Pizza Kitchen made 6 trips to deliver 85 pizzas to Milford High School Tuesday.
Pizza Kitchen made 6 trips to deliver 85 pizzas to Milford High School Tuesday.(Milford Public Schools)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The small staff at a restaurant in Milford is being credited with saving the day, after providing lunch for 350 high school students on short notice.

It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the assistant manager at Pizza Kitchen got the call, asking if they could provide lunch at Milford High School by 12:30 p.m. after a gas smell that turned out to be nothing required the school to evacuate, leaving no time for kitchen staff to prepare lunch.

The employees at Pizza Kitchen said they immediately got to work making 48 pounds of their homemade dough. Their two ovens could each fit 12 pizzas at a time and were running nonstop.

Pizza Kitchen Owner Roger Wittrock said an employee made six trips to deliver 85 large pizzas to the school.

The school shared its gratitude to the locally owned and operated restaurant in a Facebook post.

Pizza Kitchen staff L-R: Erik Whitford, Owner Roger Wittrock, Glenda Sturtevant, Justin Olson....
Pizza Kitchen staff L-R: Erik Whitford, Owner Roger Wittrock, Glenda Sturtevant, Justin Olson. Not pictured Robin Butzke. (Pizza Kitchen)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal shooting called 911 to report incident
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
.
Man cited for DUI, trespassing at Lincoln middle school
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022

Latest News

WarHorse Casino in Lincoln, Phase 1
Nebraska casinos generate $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies won't allow temperatures to warm much on Wednesday, with highs in...
Wednesday Forecast: More typical late-January weather for Wednesday...
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people in two incidents in Kimball...
Nebraska troopers find weapon, meth, over 300 pounds of marijuana after two traffic stops
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hoiberg: “Guys gotta step up” after injuries to Gary, Bandoumel