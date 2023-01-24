Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The small staff at a restaurant in Milford is being credited with saving the day, after providing lunch for 350 high school students on short notice.

It was shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when the assistant manager at Pizza Kitchen got the call, asking if they could provide lunch at Milford High School by 12:30 p.m. after a gas smell that turned out to be nothing required the school to evacuate, leaving no time for kitchen staff to prepare lunch.

The employees at Pizza Kitchen said they immediately got to work making 48 pounds of their homemade dough. Their two ovens could each fit 12 pizzas at a time and were running nonstop.

Pizza Kitchen Owner Roger Wittrock said an employee made six trips to deliver 85 large pizzas to the school.

The school shared its gratitude to the locally owned and operated restaurant in a Facebook post.

“A GIGANTIC thank you to Glenda, Roger, and the entire Pizza Kitchen staff for their quick work in feeding all of the students and staff at MHS today. When it was apparent shortly after 10:00 am that the kitchen would not be ready to use in time to serve lunch, a call was made asking if it would be possible to serve 350 people by 12:30. Without hesitation, Glenda said they would make it work! We appreciate all you do for the students, staff, and community! Thanks again to the wonderful people at Pizza Kitchen!!”

Pizza Kitchen staff L-R: Erik Whitford, Owner Roger Wittrock, Glenda Sturtevant, Justin Olson. Not pictured Robin Butzke. (Pizza Kitchen)

