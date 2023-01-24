Nebraska casinos generate $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022

WarHorse Casino in Lincoln, Phase 1
WarHorse Casino in Lincoln, Phase 1
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska casinos generated more than $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday, which included all gaming tax revenue from 2022.

“The cumulative gaming tax revenue of $2,806,557.33 generated in 2022 will provide alternative sources of revenue for cities and counties that have authorized gaming operations,” said Tom Sage, Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director. “As evidenced by the revenue generated in the last three months of 2022, these authorized gaming operations will continue to make significant contributions to property tax relief, the general fund and the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund and will serve as a mechanism to save horseracing in Nebraska.”

Nebraska has received $2.7 million in gaming tax revenue from Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino since its opening on Sept. 24.

This is the first NRGC report published to include the Grand Island Casino and Resort, which opened on Dec. 27. In that short time, the casino generated $97,157 in gaming tax revenue.

December 2022:

Total gaming tax revenue - WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC: $758,993.32

70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $531,295.33

2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $18,974.83

2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $18,974.83

12.5% to the City of Lincoln: $94,874.17

12.5% to Lancaster County: $94,874.17

Total Gaming tax revenue - Grand Island Casino & Resort: $97,157.27

70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $68,010.09

2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $2,428.93

2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $2,428.93

12.5% to the City of Grand Island: $12,144.66

12.5% to Hall County: $12,144.66

2022 Totals:

Total gaming tax revenue - WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC: $2,709,400.07

70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $1,896,580.05

2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $67,735.00

2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $67,735.00

12.5% to the City of Lincoln: $338,675.01

12.5% to Lancaster County: $338,675.01

Click here to view the full monthly report.

