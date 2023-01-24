Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - The mother of Ryan Larsen is petitioning to have her son presumed dead in what may be an attempt to go after the school district.

The 11-year-old boy disappeared May 17, 2021, after leaving La Vista West Elementary School.

In court documents, Tammi Larsen, Ryan’s mother, claims an employee saw him leave but that no immediate action was taken by the school to prevent him from leaving school grounds or retrieve him.

Tammi Larsen has now filed a petition in Sarpy County Court to have Ryan presumed dead.

In it, she says she intends to make a claim against Papillion-La Vista Public Schools saying the personal injury and death were caused by the negligence or wrongful act of the school district.

A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

