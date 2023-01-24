Universal Studios Hollywood performer rushed to hospital after accident during live show

According to guests watching the show, the performer was on one of the towers and jumped into...
According to guests watching the show, the performer was on one of the towers and jumped into the water on fire, which is a normal part of the act.(KABC via CNN Newsource)
By KABC staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A performer at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital after an accident during a live show Monday afternoon.

It was a shocking ending to the famed Waterworld show.

According to guests watching the show, the performer was on one of the towers and jumped into the water on fire, which is a normal part of the act.

But something went wrong.

Several staff members jumped in to pull the performer, who was unconscious, out of the water.

He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is currently unknown.

Officials are still trying to determine what happened. Universal says it is reviewing details surrounding the event.

Copyright 2023 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies
Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022

Latest News

Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, with her back to the camera, gives remarks on...
Georgia prosecutor calls for special grand jury report to remain under wraps
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
Classified documents found at Mike Pence’s home, lawyer says
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now
Taylor Swift poses in the press room with awards at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov....
Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco