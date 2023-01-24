Wednesday Forecast: More typical late-January weather for Wednesday...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More clouds, blustery northwest winds, chilly temperatures, and perhaps some flurries or scattered light snow showers are possible as we head into the day on Wednesday as the forecast for the next few days remains very January-like. Headlining the forecast over the next week though will be a couple chances for some light accumulating snow and the return of cold, arctic air this weekend and through the week next week.

Expect another cloudy to mostly cloudy day for much of the viewing area on Wednesday as clouds will hang around. More areas of patchy dense fog will be possible tonight and into the day on Wednesday, but with stronger winds expected, it’s not expected to be a widespread issue. Unlike Tuesday though, there will be a chance - albeit small - for some flurries or scattered light snow showers through the day on Wednesday. Short term models are indicating that some of these scattered snow showers could squeeze out a few tenths of an inch of snow across the area.

Look for cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across much of 10/11 Country on Wednesday with some flurries and scattered light snow showers possible. (KOLN)

Temperatures into Wednesday morning should stay above average thanks to the overnight cloud cover. Look for lows in the upper teens to the lower and middle 20s across the state, but as a northwest wind begins to pick up Wednesday morning, wind chills will likely be in the single digits and lower teens to start the day.

Low temperatures will range from the mid teens to mid 20s into Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

With clouds hanging around into the afternoon and a reinforcing shot of colder air across eastern Nebraska, temperatures won’t move much as we head into Wednesday afternoon. Afternoon highs will likely only warm into the upper 20s to the lower 30s across the state with the coldest readings across the eastern half of the state. A blustery northwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH will make an already chilly day feel even colder, with wind chills in the single digits and teens by Wednesday afternoon!

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies won't allow temperatures to warm much on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 20s to low 30s for most. (KOLN)

The extended forecast offers us one warm day this week coming on Friday with temperatures reaching the lower 40s in Lincoln, but as our next system moves into the area we’ll see falling temperatures into the weekend with chances for some light accumulating snow back in the forecast for Saturday. Sunday and into next week will be just downright cold as arctic air settles into the region. Look for highs to fall into the teens with lows in the single digits to near zero for Lincoln. Wind chills during this time very cold, with the coldest wind chill readings likely reaching between -10° and -20°. We’ll also keep an eye on another chance for some light accumulating snow early next week.

Scattered light snow and flurries are possible over the next few days with Lincoln's next chance for accumulating snow coming this weekend with arctic air settling into the region late this weekend into next week. (KOLN)

