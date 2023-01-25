Bullet casings found after several gunshots heard in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a report of shots fired and damage to the door of a home in northeast Lincoln.

Lincoln Police officers were sent to a report of several gunshots heard near N 56th and Fremont Streets at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday. Once they arrived, officers were unable to find any damage.

About 45 minutes later, officers were sent one block north after a caller reported a bullet hole in the door of a home. When officers arrived, they found a door with damage that looked like a bullet strike. Officers found six spent 9mm shell casings in a nearby yard.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

