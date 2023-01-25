Explosive devices found in car and apartment in northwest Lincoln following traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is working to learn more about explosives they say were found following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

At 1 a.m., LPD said an officer stopped a car at NW 7th St and W Cornhusker Highway after seeing that it had no license plates.

According to police, the officer made contact with the driver, a 23-year-old man, who police claim had narcotics in plain view.

LPD said the driver, who does not own the car, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Assistant Chief Michon Morrow said while the officer was searching the car, suspicious devices were located and were believed to be homemade explosives.

More: Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations

Chief Teresa Ewins said the officer was in the military and recognized the suspicious nature of the devices. Chief Ewins added that officers go through training involving looking at suspicious devices.

“When something is suspicious like that, you need to back out because you don’t know what it is and it could be very dangerous,” Chief Ewins said.

The Lincoln Fire Department Bomb Squad responded, confirmed the hazardous nature of two of the devices and safely detonated them.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg says bomb techs used X-rays to confirm that the device was explosive.

LPD said no one was hurt during this process.

Assistant Chief Morrow said from there, officers continued the investigation into the devices and soon located the owner of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, in his northwest Lincoln apartment.

Authorities then made their way down W Cornhusker to a home near NW 8th & W Saunders, just a block north of the highway, where inside the house, Chief Gegg said bomb techs discovered at least two more explosive devices.

Residents who live at the apartment building were forced to evacuate.

The devices located in the apartment were removed by LFR Bomb Technicians and rendered safe away from the building.

No one was hurt in this process.

LPD did not specify what type of homemade explosive devices were found.

“Anything that has the ability to explode or hazardous materials, you always go on the side of caution and you want to make your scene as large as possible. That’s because you just don’t know. It really is the work later to determine what type of device it was, the components involved in that and that really determines how dangerous it is,” said Chief Ewins.

Assistant Chief Morrow said investigators are working to understand the circumstances surrounding the explosive devices and if any other individuals are involved.

As of Wednesday morning, Chief Ewins said investigators were still conducting interviews and processing both scenes.

“You need to take your time in order to really process a scene like this and make sure that there’s nothing that we leave behind,” added Chief Ewins.

LPD said that the traffic stop was not part of any investigation, prior to the devices and narcotics being found.

Assistant Chief Morrow said this remains and on-going investigation.

LFR and LPD outside of a house near NW 8th & W Cornhusker, where at least two explosive devices were found inside, forcing authorities to evacuate the residents inside. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

ALERT: NW 8th/W Cornhusker-W Saunders is currently closed due to an active investigation involving suspicous containers suspected to be explosives. An apartment building in the area has been evacuated. We are asking community members to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/IVja8FWJW0 — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) January 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.