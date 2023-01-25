Governor Pillen, Lawmakers, talk support of Scholarship Opportunity Act Bill

Governor Jim Pillen and Senator Lou Ann Linehan voiced their support for the Scholarship Opportunity Act at the State Capitol on Tuesday.
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska is one of two states in the country that doesn’t help parents pay for their children to attend private schools using state education funds. Nebraska government officials Governor Jim Pillen, Senator Lou Ann Linehan, and other lawmakers are trying to change that.

In this year’s legislative session, Senator Linehan has proposed LB753 or the Scholarship Opportunity Act. The bill would allocate $25 million to fund under supported educational areas, primarily areas of poverty, foster care, and students with special needs.

On Tuesday, Gov. Pillen and other supporters voiced their support of the bill at the Nebraska State Capitol. Pillen also said he supports the bill, and will put in the $25 million in his budget.

“There is nothing more important to a parent, than being able to do the very best for their kid,” said Senator Linehan. “I don’t care if they’re rich or they’re poor, that is always at the heart of what parents are trying to do. And every child needs every opportunity to be successful.”

This is the sixth time Senator Linehan has introduced a bill similar to this, but it has never passed.

