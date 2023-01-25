Grand Island man to be tried for 2016 child abuse death

Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, will be tried next summer in the child abuse death of of a...
Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, will be tried next summer in the child abuse death of of a 16-month-old baby.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man accused of killing a baby six-and-a-half years ago will stand trial for felony child abuse.

Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, is charged with of felony intentional child abuse resulting in death. His trial is set for Aug. 8.

He’s accused of killing 16-month-old Xavier Ruiz-Alvarado in August 2016. Court records indicate the child, who Rivera-Meister had been watching for his girlfriend, died from head and stomach wounds consistent with blunt force.

Court records show Rivera-Meister fled the country shortly after the baby’s death and was extradited from Guatemala last March.

Rivera-Meister’s attorney has filed a series of motions asking the court to throw out evidence gathered during police interviews with Rivera-Meister done shortly after the baby’s death. District Court judge Andrew Butler has not yet ruled on those motions.

Rivera-Meister is in the Hall County Detention Center on $2 million bond.

The max penalty for a conviction on felony child abuse resulting in death is life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Pizza Kitchen made 6 trips to deliver 85 pizzas to Milford High School Tuesday.
Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice
.
Man cited for DUI, trespassing at Lincoln middle school
New COVID-19 variant becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal shooting called 911 to report incident

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen
LIVE: Gov. Pillen’s State of the State Address
Governor Jim Pillen and Senator Lou Ann Linehan voiced their support for the Scholarship...
Gov. Pillen, lawmakers show support for school choice legislation
Lincoln Police discovered an explosive device in a vehicle after a traffic stop in the area of...
RAW: Lincoln Police discover additional explosive device after traffic stop
Chief Gegg says bomb techs discovered at least two more explosive devices inside a home near...
RAW: Lincoln Police discover additional explosive devices inside home