Grand Island man to be tried for 2016 child abuse death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man accused of killing a baby six-and-a-half years ago will stand trial for felony child abuse.

Ryan Rivera-Meister, 26, is charged with of felony intentional child abuse resulting in death. His trial is set for Aug. 8.

He’s accused of killing 16-month-old Xavier Ruiz-Alvarado in August 2016. Court records indicate the child, who Rivera-Meister had been watching for his girlfriend, died from head and stomach wounds consistent with blunt force.

Court records show Rivera-Meister fled the country shortly after the baby’s death and was extradited from Guatemala last March.

Rivera-Meister’s attorney has filed a series of motions asking the court to throw out evidence gathered during police interviews with Rivera-Meister done shortly after the baby’s death. District Court judge Andrew Butler has not yet ruled on those motions.

Rivera-Meister is in the Hall County Detention Center on $2 million bond.

The max penalty for a conviction on felony child abuse resulting in death is life in prison.

