HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Tues, Jan. 24)

Highlights from Tuesday's high school basketball games across the area.
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Boys Basketball

Amherst 69, Hi-Line 38

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31

Auburn 64, Falls City 22

Bayard 72, South Platte 49

Bellevue West 69, Omaha Central 44

Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39

Burwell 54, Palmer 37

CWC 45, Niobrara-Verdigre 38, OT

Central City 69, Boone Central 55

Centura 57, St. Paul 51

David City 62, Mead 46

Elgin Public/Pope John 71, Central Valley 37

Elkhorn South 74, Westview 56

Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 49

Elm Creek 46, Ravenna 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Southern 30

Fillmore Central 48, Centennial 45, 2OT

Freeman 59, Elmwood-Murdock 45

Fremont 58, Omaha Burke 57

Gretna 53, Millard West 43

Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44

Humphrey St. Francis 69, St. Edward 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland-Craig 32

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 25

Leyton 64, Banner County 18

Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52

Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 49

Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln East 41

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 70, Morrill 44

Loomis 57, Franklin 41

Madison 55, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 52

O’Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52

Omaha Benson 80, Buena Vista 25

Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Omaha Westside 52

Pawnee City 72, Lewiston 52

Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29

Potter-Dix 71, Prairie, Colo. 19

Red Cloud 52, Heartland Lutheran 11

Sandy Creek 57, Fairbury 39

St. Mary’s 49, Creighton 42

Stanton 65, Twin River 50

Superior 40, Deshler 38

Wilber-Clatonia 44, Palmyra 42

Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59

Wisner-Pilger 56, Clarkson/Leigh 42

Wood River 68, Ord 26

Columbus Scotus 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Aquinas 21

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Archbishop Bergan 25

Omaha Concordia 59, Boys Town 45

Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 26

Crete 66, Lexington 25

Seward 53, Adams Central 39

York 75, Grand Island Northwest 38

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31, McCool Junction 30

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Exeter/Milligan 32

Bennington 58, Elkhorn 41

Norris 57, Waverly 42

Sandhills/Thedford 57, Cody-Kilgore 49

Medicine Valley 56, Southwest 50

Bertrand 41, Alma 38

Cambridge 57, Arapahoe 43

Maxwell 53, Wauneta-Palisade 30

Dundy County-Stratton 60, Paxton 50

Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Hitchcock County 35

Gothenburg 60, Minden 38

Holdrege 59, Cozad 42

McCook 66, Ainsworth 61

Ogallala 78, Valentine 28

Beatrice 71, Ralston 63

Malcolm 70, Plattsmouth 46

Platteview 85, Nebraska City 57

Girls Basketball

Amherst 79, Hi-Line 20

Arcadia-Loup City 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 22

Battle Creek 42, Howells/Dodge 39

Bayard 56, South Platte 51

Bellevue West 64, Omaha Central 60

Blue Hill 44, Lawrence-Nelson 42

Boone Central 36, Central City 18

Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39

Burwell 71, Palmer 19

Centennial 52, Fillmore Central 23

Centura 57, St. Paul 34

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Wisner-Pilger 43

David City 46, Mead 17

Elgin Public/Pope John 69, Central Valley 30

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Freeman 28

Fairbury 41, Sandy Creek 27

Falls City 35, Auburn 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Southern 23

Fremont 56, Omaha Burke 39

Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 41

Hemingford 38, Crawford 27

Homer 53, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 24

Humphrey St. Francis 55, St. Edward 11

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 36

Lewiston 68, Pawnee City 16

Leyton 59, Banner County 8

Lincoln East 53, Lincoln Southeast 30

Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 19

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 70, Morrill 44

Loomis 39, Franklin 18

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37, Madison 30

Milford 39, Sutton 27

Millard North 73, Bellevue East 58

Millard West 62, Gretna 54

Mitchell 38, Kimball 27

Nebraska Christian 71, Heartland 25

O’Neill 43, Norfolk Catholic 39

Oakland-Craig 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29

Omaha Benson 73, Buena Vista 14

Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Omaha Roncalli 17

Omaha Mercy 51, Tekamah-Herman 42

Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Lincoln Pius X 35

Ord 51, Wood River 44

Overton 47, Shelton 37

Pender 54, Tri County Northeast 20

Perkins County 58, Holyoke, Colo. 35

Ponca 45, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, OT

Prairie, Colo. 32, Potter-Dix 31

Ravenna 67, Elm Creek 54

Red Cloud 65, Heartland Lutheran 18

Sedgwick County, Colo. 62, Garden County 24

St. Mary’s 74, Creighton 32

Stanton 71, Twin River 42

Summerland 51, Elkhorn Valley 40

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Superior 51, Deshler 30

Wausa 44, Bloomfield 33

West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 20

West Point-Beemer 45, Pierce 43

Westview 63, Elkhorn South 53

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Silver Lake 23

Columbus Scotus 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 29

Kearney Catholic 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 34

Lincoln Christian 52, Bishop Neumann 28

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Archbishop Bergan 39

Adams Central 49, Schuyler 8

Columbus Lakeview 34, Aurora 31

Seward 53, Grand Island Northwest 42

York 41, Crete 30

McCool Junction 33, Osceola 30

Meridian 52, High Plains Community 22

Elkhorn North 59, Waverly 32

Norris 41, Blair 38

Arlington 46, Ashland-Greenwood 40

Douglas County West 47, Conestoga 35

Syracuse 38, Raymond Central 32

Yutan 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22

Broken Bow 52, Ainsworth 43

Gothenburg 50, Holdrege 32

Minden 48, McCook 37

Ogallala 45, Valentine 42, OT

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal shooting called 911 to report incident
.
Man cited for DUI, trespassing at Lincoln middle school
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Pizza Kitchen made 6 trips to deliver 85 pizzas to Milford High School Tuesday.
Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln

Latest News

HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 24)
HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 24)
The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play the remainder of the season without a pair of...
NReport: Injuries mount for Huskers
Huskers announce beach schedule
Tickets available soon for Red-White Spring Game