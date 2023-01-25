HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Tues, Jan. 24)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -
Boys Basketball
Amherst 69, Hi-Line 38
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 31
Auburn 64, Falls City 22
Bayard 72, South Platte 49
Bellevue West 69, Omaha Central 44
Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39
Burwell 54, Palmer 37
CWC 45, Niobrara-Verdigre 38, OT
Central City 69, Boone Central 55
Centura 57, St. Paul 51
David City 62, Mead 46
Elgin Public/Pope John 71, Central Valley 37
Elkhorn South 74, Westview 56
Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 49
Elm Creek 46, Ravenna 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 42, Southern 30
Fillmore Central 48, Centennial 45, 2OT
Freeman 59, Elmwood-Murdock 45
Fremont 58, Omaha Burke 57
Gretna 53, Millard West 43
Hartington Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 44
Humphrey St. Francis 69, St. Edward 24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Oakland-Craig 32
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 54, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 25
Leyton 64, Banner County 18
Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52
Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt Catholic 49
Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln East 41
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 70, Morrill 44
Loomis 57, Franklin 41
Madison 55, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 52
O’Neill 55, Norfolk Catholic 52
Omaha Benson 80, Buena Vista 25
Omaha Creighton Prep 59, Omaha Westside 52
Pawnee City 72, Lewiston 52
Pierce 41, West Point-Beemer 29
Potter-Dix 71, Prairie, Colo. 19
Red Cloud 52, Heartland Lutheran 11
Sandy Creek 57, Fairbury 39
St. Mary’s 49, Creighton 42
Stanton 65, Twin River 50
Superior 40, Deshler 38
Wilber-Clatonia 44, Palmyra 42
Winnebago 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 59
Wisner-Pilger 56, Clarkson/Leigh 42
Wood River 68, Ord 26
Columbus Scotus 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 44, Aquinas 21
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Archbishop Bergan 25
Omaha Concordia 59, Boys Town 45
Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 26
Crete 66, Lexington 25
Seward 53, Adams Central 39
York 75, Grand Island Northwest 38
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 31, McCool Junction 30
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Exeter/Milligan 32
Bennington 58, Elkhorn 41
Norris 57, Waverly 42
Sandhills/Thedford 57, Cody-Kilgore 49
Medicine Valley 56, Southwest 50
Bertrand 41, Alma 38
Cambridge 57, Arapahoe 43
Maxwell 53, Wauneta-Palisade 30
Dundy County-Stratton 60, Paxton 50
Maywood-Hayes Center 45, Hitchcock County 35
Gothenburg 60, Minden 38
Holdrege 59, Cozad 42
McCook 66, Ainsworth 61
Ogallala 78, Valentine 28
Beatrice 71, Ralston 63
Malcolm 70, Plattsmouth 46
Platteview 85, Nebraska City 57
Girls Basketball
Amherst 79, Hi-Line 20
Arcadia-Loup City 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 22
Battle Creek 42, Howells/Dodge 39
Bayard 56, South Platte 51
Bellevue West 64, Omaha Central 60
Blue Hill 44, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Boone Central 36, Central City 18
Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39
Burwell 71, Palmer 19
Centennial 52, Fillmore Central 23
Centura 57, St. Paul 34
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Wisner-Pilger 43
David City 46, Mead 17
Elgin Public/Pope John 69, Central Valley 30
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Freeman 28
Fairbury 41, Sandy Creek 27
Falls City 35, Auburn 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Southern 23
Fremont 56, Omaha Burke 39
Hartington-Newcastle 47, Plainview 41
Hemingford 38, Crawford 27
Homer 53, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 24
Humphrey St. Francis 55, St. Edward 11
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 40, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 36
Lewiston 68, Pawnee City 16
Leyton 59, Banner County 8
Lincoln East 53, Lincoln Southeast 30
Lincoln North Star 58, Norfolk 19
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 70, Morrill 44
Loomis 39, Franklin 18
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 37, Madison 30
Milford 39, Sutton 27
Millard North 73, Bellevue East 58
Millard West 62, Gretna 54
Mitchell 38, Kimball 27
Nebraska Christian 71, Heartland 25
O’Neill 43, Norfolk Catholic 39
Oakland-Craig 70, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 29
Omaha Benson 73, Buena Vista 14
Omaha Duchesne Academy 47, Omaha Roncalli 17
Omaha Mercy 51, Tekamah-Herman 42
Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Lincoln Pius X 35
Ord 51, Wood River 44
Overton 47, Shelton 37
Pender 54, Tri County Northeast 20
Perkins County 58, Holyoke, Colo. 35
Ponca 45, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, OT
Prairie, Colo. 32, Potter-Dix 31
Ravenna 67, Elm Creek 54
Red Cloud 65, Heartland Lutheran 18
Sedgwick County, Colo. 62, Garden County 24
St. Mary’s 74, Creighton 32
Stanton 71, Twin River 42
Summerland 51, Elkhorn Valley 40
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 49, Ansley-Litchfield 29
Superior 51, Deshler 30
Wausa 44, Bloomfield 33
West Holt 63, Neligh-Oakdale 20
West Point-Beemer 45, Pierce 43
Westview 63, Elkhorn South 53
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Silver Lake 23
Columbus Scotus 41, Grand Island Central Catholic 29
Kearney Catholic 37, Hastings St. Cecilia 34
Lincoln Christian 52, Bishop Neumann 28
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Archbishop Bergan 39
Adams Central 49, Schuyler 8
Columbus Lakeview 34, Aurora 31
Seward 53, Grand Island Northwest 42
York 41, Crete 30
McCool Junction 33, Osceola 30
Meridian 52, High Plains Community 22
Elkhorn North 59, Waverly 32
Norris 41, Blair 38
Arlington 46, Ashland-Greenwood 40
Douglas County West 47, Conestoga 35
Syracuse 38, Raymond Central 32
Yutan 50, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 22
Broken Bow 52, Ainsworth 43
Gothenburg 50, Holdrege 32
Minden 48, McCook 37
Ogallala 45, Valentine 42, OT
