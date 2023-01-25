Huskers announce beach schedule

(KOLN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska beach volleyball program unveiled its 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The Huskers will play 20 matches over the course of three weeks, including four at home at the Hawks Championship Center.

The Huskers begin their beach season on Feb. 24 with home matches against Wayne State at 8 a.m. and Park at 4 p.m. Nebraska will also play two home matches on March 1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan at 8 a.m. and Ottawa (Kan.) at 4 p.m. All four matches will have a free live video stream available to watch on Twitter (@HuskerVBall) and on the Nebraska Volleyball Facebook page. Nebraska’s home matches are closed to the public because of space limitations inside the Hawks Championship Center.

NU’s first road trip will be to Gulf Shores, Ala., for the BadgerRam Beach Bash on March 3-4. Nebraska will face Southeastern University, Spring Hill College, Florida Memorial University and the University of Mobile. Those matches will be played at West Public Beach.

Nebraska will then travel to Hawaii for six matches in five days. The Huskers will take part in the annual Heineken Queens Cup on Queen’s Beach in Honolulu, facing California, Hawaii, Texas, Washington and Oregon. On Tuesday, March 14, the Huskers will battle the Rainbow Wahine one more time at the Ching Complex.

As the Big Red heads back to the mainland, they’ll stop in California for six final matches. NU will play Grossmont and San Diego Mesa in El Cajon, Calif., on March 16, and then they will play Saddleback College and Orange Coast College on March 17 in Irvine, Calif. The Huskers will close out their season on March 18 with a doubleheader against Irvine Valley College and Hope International University, also in Irvine.

