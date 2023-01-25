Man chases and holds onto car after it was stolen from SW Lincoln gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man chased and held onto his car after it was stolen from a southwest Lincoln gas station.

Tuesday around 8:53 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to an area near SW 6th and W B Streets on a report of a disturbance.

According to LPD, responding officers spoke with a 31-year-old man who said he parked his 2001 Ford Escape next to a fuel pump at the Super C, of SW 5th and W A Streets, then went into the store.

LPD said the man told officers that his car was off, but the keys were left in the ignition and while he was in the store, he saw his car pulling away from the pump.

The man left the store and was able to catch up to his car as it drove down the dead-end street near SW 6th & W B Streets, according to police.

LPD said the driver’s window was partially ajar and the man held onto the car as it accelerated westbound on W B Street.

Police said the man identified the suspect who stole his car as a woman in her 20s.

The man continued trying to take control of the car’s steering wheel, LPD explained, and the man estimates the car went as fast as 25 to 30 mph while he held onto the outside of the car.

LPD said the man let go of the car as it approached a 2018 Ford T-350 van parked in the lot of 1245 S Folsom.

The stolen car crashed into the van and stalled, according to police, and the man removed the woman from his car by her sweatshirt.

LPD said she ran away southbound and was not found.

The damage to the parked van is estimated at $8,000 and the damaged Ford Escape was valued at $1,800, according to LPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

