The Razzies removes its nomination of 12-year-old for worst actor after backlash

The Razzies said they will be nominating only actors 18 years old or older after facing...
The Razzies said they will be nominating only actors 18 years old or older after facing backlash for nominating a 12-year-old for worst actor.(John Wilson / The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Razzies have removed a child actor from their annual list of nominees for worst actor following a public backlash.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated this week for worst actress for her performance in “Firestarter,” a remake of an adaptation based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, the formal name for the Razzies, is a satire of Hollywood award shows, celebrating the best of the worst in cinema.

The organization, however, received backlash for their nomination of Armstrong this year given that she is only 12 years old.

The Razzies said it has now removed Armstrong from the nominations list and issued a formal apology.

Moving forward, the Razzies said it will only nominate those who are 18 years old or older.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 variant becomes dominant strain in U.S.
LFR & LPD block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning after police requested fire...
Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
Pizza Kitchen made 6 trips to deliver 85 pizzas to Milford High School Tuesday.
Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice
.
Man cited for DUI, trespassing at Lincoln middle school

Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Gov. Jim Pillen delivering his first State of State address
Gov. Pillen highlighted his goals in first State of the State address
Gov. Pillen highlights goals in first State of the state address
Gov. Pillen's State of the State address
The Federal Trade Commission said an increase in deceptive advertising and junk fees in the...
Federal Trade Commission cracks down on false advertising, discriminatory pricing in auto industry
The Federal Trade Commission said an increase in deceptive advertising and junk fees in the...
Feds crack down on false advertising, discriminatory pricing in auto industry