Thursday Forecast: Warmer temps, less wind, and a little more sun for Thursday...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next week continues to be headlined by snow chances that will return this weekend and the return of arctic air and cold temperatures late this weekend and through the week next week. Between now and then though, we’ll deal with some up and down temperatures with some small chances for scattered light snow, including into the day on Thursday.

After seeing a cold, gray January day on Wednesday, we should see a *little* more sun on Thursday. Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy through Wednesday evening and most of Wednesday night. Some areas of patchy dense fog will be possible at times. Into the day on Thursday though, we should see more breaks in the cloud cover, though it will still be a partly to mostly cloudy day for most of the 10/11 viewing area. We’ll hold on to a small chance for some flurries or scattered light snow showers Wednesday night, but most of Thursday looks to be dry. By Thursday night, we’ll start to see our next (small) chance for scattered light snow as quick moving clipper system dives through the area from the northwest. This is expected to bring scattered light snow across the state from Thursday night into early Friday and we could see a few tenths of an inch of snow. Winds should remain out of the west and northwest on Thursday, with a bit of breeze in eastern Nebraska with winds at 8 to 18 MPH.

Look for low temperatures tonight to be fairly seasonal, with lows in the mid to upper teens for most of the coverage area. Factoring in even a small breeze though, we should see wind chills as we start Thursday in the single digits to low teens across the region, so expect another cold start to the day.

Conditions should be a bit better by the afternoon on Thursday compared to Wednesday. To go along with at least some sunshine, we should see slightly warmer temperatures, generally in the low to mid 30s across the area, We should also see less wind and thus won’t have to deal with wind chills that were as cold as they were on Wednesday. Overall, wind chills should settle into the upper teens to low 20s by the afternoon.

As mentioned at the outset, the most notable part of the extended forecast comes during the latter half of it. Lincoln’s best chance for some light accumulating snow will come on Saturday as a system swings through the area - mainly impacting the northern and northeastern parts of the state with several inches of accumulating snow. Behind that front, arctic air plunges southward into the area, giving us falling temperatures through Saturday with lows by Sunday morning near 0°. High temperatures for Sunday and through next week will be closer to our normal lows than our normal highs with forecast temperatures in the low to mid teens through next week. Wind chill values, especially early in the morning and late in the evening will be well below zero for Lincoln and for most of the state. Expect to see some sort of Wind Chill Advisory at some point next week, if not for Lincoln, than certainly for some parts of the state! Long range models also indicate another potential for some light snow early next week, but models haven’t had much consistency from run to run just yet, so details remain fuzzy and confidence remains low at this point, but it is something to monitor moving forward!

