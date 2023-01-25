TSCI inmate dies at hospital

(U.S. Air Force)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate housed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died.

John Epting, 72, died at a Lincoln hospital today. Epting was serving a 25-40 year sentence on charges out of Lincoln County, including manslaughter and first-degree assault.

Epting’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but officials say he was being treated for a medical condition.

As required by law whenever an inmate dies in Nebraska Department of Corrections custody, a grand jury will be convened to formally investigate.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal shooting called 911 to report incident
.
Man cited for DUI, trespassing at Lincoln middle school
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors

Latest News

New COVID strain dominant in U.S.
New COVID strain dominant in U.S.
New COVID-19 variant becomes dominant strain in U.S.
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial (Jan. 24)
Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to low yellow
Governor Jim Pillen and Senator Lou Ann Linehan voiced their support for the Scholarship...
Governor Pillen, Lawmakers, talk support of Scholarship Opportunity Act Bill