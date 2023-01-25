West Cornhusker shut down as LFR, LPD investigate suspicious items inside a vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating a vehicle with suspicious items inside, according to police at the scene.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW they had originally pulled over a vehicle just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 7th & West Cornhusker. Police say that, that during the course of the traffic stop, an officer became suspicious of some of the contents inside the vehicle and requested LFR to respond.

Fire investigators also responded with firefighters to check out the suspicious items inside. LPD and LFR are still at the scene, which has resulted in the closure of West Cornhusker from Northwest 6th to Northwest 8th.

