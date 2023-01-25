West Cornhusker shut down as LFR, LPD investigate suspicious items inside a vehicle

LFR & LPD block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning after police requested fire...
LFR & LPD block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning after police requested fire investigators to respond to their traffic stop near NW 7th & W Cornhusker.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating a vehicle with suspicious items inside, according to police at the scene.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW they had originally pulled over a vehicle just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 7th & West Cornhusker. Police say that, that during the course of the traffic stop, an officer became suspicious of some of the contents inside the vehicle and requested LFR to respond.

Fire investigators also responded with firefighters to check out the suspicious items inside. LPD and LFR are still at the scene, which has resulted in the closure of West Cornhusker from Northwest 6th to Northwest 8th.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’
.
Man cited for DUI, trespassing at Lincoln middle school
Pizza Kitchen made 6 trips to deliver 85 pizzas to Milford High School Tuesday.
Milford pizza place saves the day, providing lunch for 350 students on short notice
Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal shooting called 911 to report incident
Carrie Jones
Preliminary hearing date set for Laurel homicide suspect

Latest News

HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 24)
HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 24)
New COVID strain dominant in U.S.
New COVID strain dominant in U.S.
New COVID-19 variant becomes dominant strain in U.S.
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial (Jan. 24)
Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to low yellow