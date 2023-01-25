Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

WAYNE, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - For the second time in a year, a Winside school teacher faces allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell’s office confirmed that Winside family and consumer sciences teacher Cali Heikes was arrested Sunday.

Dwinell said his office received a tip regarding a potential relationship between the 25-year-old Heikes and a student.

Heikes’s photo has been removed from the staff list on the Winside Public Schools website. She is a graduate of Winside High School and Wayne State College.

Her arrest comes as 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips, also a former Winside teacher, faces charges of child abuse and third-degree sexual assault in Wayne County Court. She is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student in 2021 and 2022.

McPhillips has pleaded not guilty in the case. She is next due in court in February for a pre-trial hearing.

Dwinell said Heikes was lodged in the Antelope County Jail but has since posted bond and been released.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.