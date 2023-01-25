You could get paid to go on 15 first dates. Here’s how

You could get paid $1,500 to go on 15 first dates.
You could get paid $1,500 to go on 15 first dates.(Canva)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and many happy couples will be celebrating the holiday together. But those who need a date could get an opportunity to be paid to go on 15 first dates.

Shane Co. is looking for an applicant to go on 15 first dates with 15 different people.

The jewelry company said it wants the person to set up the dates, whether through dating apps, in person, or through other means, over the course of five months and document their experience.

The 15 dates don’t have to be with strangers necessarily, but Shane Co. said they must be with 15 different people.

The dates could be fancy dinners, casual coffee shop meetups, or anything in between. All that’s required is for the participant to document the date by taking a few notes and a photo of the event, according to Shane. Co.

The company said second dates are encouraged but don’t count toward the total number of first dates.

Requirements for applicants include:

  • Being single.
  • Be willing and able to secure 15 dates with 15 different people over five months.
  • Be willing to take a photo of the date and fill out a worksheet about their experience.
  • Be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Applications must be made by midnight on Feb. 10 at the Shane Co. website.

The winner will be announced on Feb. 27 and be rewarded with $1,500.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a shooting near S. 19th Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday.
Court documents: Suspect in fatal shooting called 911 to report incident
.
Man cited for DUI, trespassing at Lincoln middle school
Lincoln Police Department
40-year-old man taken to hospital after shooting in south Lincoln
Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022
Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to ban...
Nebraska anti-abortion bill criticized by Nebraska doctors

Latest News

New COVID strain dominant in U.S.
New COVID strain dominant in U.S.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk takes the stand again in his Tesla trial for the third day.
Elon Musk defiantly defends himself in Tesla tweet trial
New COVID-19 variant becomes dominant strain in U.S.
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial (Jan. 24)
Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to low yellow