Armed robbers hit west Omaha bank branch

Investigation underway at First National Bank off 175th & Center
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a...
Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at a First National Bank branch in west Omaha.(Craig Nigrelli / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday at a First National Bank branch in west Omaha.

Officers were called to the bank off 175th Street and West Center Road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were still at the scene around 1 p.m. An OPD spokesman told 6 News at that time that the investigation was still in its early stages, and that updates would be provided once more information was available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

