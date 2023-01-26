Armed robbers hit west Omaha bank branch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday at a First National Bank branch in west Omaha.

Officers were called to the bank off 175th Street and West Center Road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were still at the scene around 1 p.m. An OPD spokesman told 6 News at that time that the investigation was still in its early stages, and that updates would be provided once more information was available.

