Capital Humane Society’s ‘Betty White Challenge’ still having impacts one year later

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In January 2022, more than $20,000 poured in to the Capital Humane Society from people in Lincoln .

The gifts and donations came from a nationwide challenge in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The #BettyWhiteChallenge helped inspire people from all over to donate to their local animal shelter. That money had a lasting impact on the Capital Humane Society.

Those donations helped with a 22% increase in dogs coming in to the shelter last year. It was the most dogs the organization has taken in since 2014. Another issue they have encountered is more stray cats in the shelter.

“It was a very impactful outcome and a great way to honor her legacy. Organizations all around the country were receiving thousands and thousands of dollars,” Matt Madcharo, Executive Director of the Capital Humane Society said. “And $20,000 goes a really long way especially with helping pets here at the Capital Humane Society.”

Madcharo said even the smallest donations made an impact on the shelter. The cost of one microchip for a dog or cat is about $10.

While they didn’t host an official fundraiser for what would be Betty White’s birthday this year, they still got several donations on the date.

