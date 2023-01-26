Council Bluffs firefighters find man, dog dead in house fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A man and a dog were found dead in a burning house near Lake Manawa on Wednesday.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department responded to a fire call on Black Hawk Street near Huron Circle, not far from Manawa Drive and Wallace Avenue.

According to the CBFD news release, firefighters saw smoke and flames on arrival.

“Fire crews quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment,” the release states.

While searching the house, firefighters found the man dead; they also found a dead dog in the house as well.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s cause of death, the report states.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.