Fremont 4th-grader brings loaded handgun to school

School with police lights
(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Fremont Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in a fourth-grader’s backpack Thursday morning.

“Thank you to the teacher that reported this incident,” said Dr. Brad Dahl, Associate Superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, in a news release from the district. “The protocol we have in place worked. A staff member noticed something out of the ordinary with several students gathered around and intervened immediately. The Fremont Police were called, responded and began their investigation.”

Both the police and the school district confirmed that no staff or students had been threatened or harmed in the incident. The district noted in its news release that the initial investigation indicated the student had brought the gun to school “to show others.”

According to a news release from FPD, officers were called at 8:19 a.m. to Milliken Park Elementary in northwest Fremont to investigate a report from a teacher that a student had brought a gun to school.

“An investigation revealed the complaint to be valid,” the FPD release states.

Officers talked with school officials and the student, and determined no direct threat had been made to any student or staff, and that “there was no ongoing threat to those in the school or general public.”

Police will continue to investigate the matter, the FPD release states.

Fremont Public Schools also issued a news release on the incident, noting that Dahl “was on the scene shortly after the report came in,” around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Administration also met with fourth-grade students at the school to talk about safety and remind them to share information with adults. The district also sent a note to student families encouraging them to reinforce those points with their kids.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID-19 variant becomes dominant strain in U.S.
LFR & LPD block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning after police requested fire...
Explosive devices found in two different northwest Lincoln locations
Cali Heikes
Winside teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
LFR & LPD block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning after police requested fire...
Man arrested, facing charges, after explosives found in northwest Lincoln
Ryan Larsen
Ryan Larsen’s mother seeks to declare missing La Vista boy ‘presumed dead’

Latest News

A woman died as a result of a two vehicle crash four miles north of Prague on Wednesday evening.
Woman killed in head-on crash in rural Saunders County
In addition to office and commercial space, the 161,200 square-foot building would include...
City selects developer for South Haymarket Park redevelopment site
South Haymarket Redevelopment site
South Haymarket Redevelopment Site
Mikayla Schooley, 25, was lodged in Dawson County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful...
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit